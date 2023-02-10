Baird Upgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

On February 10, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for FleetCor Technologies from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.43% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $237.51. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.43% from its latest reported closing price of $203.99.

The projected annual revenue for FleetCor Technologies is $3,753MM, an increase of 9.51%. The projected annual EPS is $17.40, an increase of 37.82%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,752K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,318K shares, representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,309K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 57.92% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,529K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,265K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 2,517K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1200 funds or institutions reporting positions in FleetCor Technologies. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 77,047K shares. The put/call ratio of FLT is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fleetcor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FLEETCOR Technologies s a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

