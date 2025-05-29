Baird Upgrades Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TIQ is 0.46%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 25,003K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 824K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 51.39% over the last quarter.

Valley Forge Advisors holds 768K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 6.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 732K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 699K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 47.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 2.77% over the last quarter.

