Baird Upgrades Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.41% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza is $564.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $464.60 to a high of $657.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from its latest reported closing price of $493.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza is 5,090MM, an increase of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.25%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 39,347K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,461K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,673K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 40.96% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,179K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 17.93% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,156K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 13.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,097K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

