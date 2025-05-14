Baird Upgrades Caterpillar (LSE:0Q18)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Caterpillar (LSE:0Q18) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is 311.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 214.10 GBX to a high of 391.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 54.60% from its latest reported closing price of 201.36 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is 59,175MM, a decrease of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q18 is 0.40%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 369,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,669K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q18 by 42.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,125K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q18 by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,069K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,700K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q18 by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,517K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,450K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q18 by 50.90% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,082K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,953K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q18 by 8.65% over the last quarter.

