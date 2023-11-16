Baird Upgrades Catalent (CTLT)

Fintel reports that on November 16, 2023, Baird upgraded their outlook for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.31% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is 51.95. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.31% from its latest reported closing price of 39.56.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is 5,242MM, an increase of 23.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.20%, a decrease of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 237,719K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 17,982K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,960K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,859K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,737K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 11.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,446K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 6,640K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,784K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,019K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing an increase of 59.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

