Baird Upgrades Carrier Global (WBAG:CARG)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Carrier Global (WBAG:CARG) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.23%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 985,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 92,330K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,830K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 84,827K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,063K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 56,458K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,132K shares , representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 17.11% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 42,525K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,814K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 10.39% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 35,667K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,641K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.