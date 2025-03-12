Baird Upgrades Capital One Financial (LSE:0HT4)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Capital One Financial (LSE:0HT4) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.07% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is 221.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 174.74 GBX to a high of 265.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.07% from its latest reported closing price of 164.99 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 39,813MM, an increase of 45.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HT4 is 0.41%, an increase of 18.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 444,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 17,285K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,662K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HT4 by 13.51% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,379K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,318K shares , representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HT4 by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,861K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,454K shares , representing a decrease of 21.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HT4 by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,758K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,886K shares , representing a decrease of 52.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HT4 by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,424K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,453K shares , representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HT4 by 74.33% over the last quarter.

