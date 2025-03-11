Baird Upgrades Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRN)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRN) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRN is 0.21%, an increase of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 3,189K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,580K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 11.91% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 696K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 0.11% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 340K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 6.63% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 1.42% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 5.81% over the last quarter.

