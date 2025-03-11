Baird Upgrades Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRK)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRK) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRK is 0.18%, an increase of 15.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 477K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 7.13% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 206K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Kingfisher Capital holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 1.64% over the last quarter.

SOAIX - Spirit of America Income Fund holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GPRF - Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 3.92% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

