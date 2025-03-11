Baird Upgrades Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRJ)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRJ) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRJ is 0.42%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 10,225K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 4,648K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 6.47% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,044K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 0.88% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 983K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 5.01% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 685K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 1.83% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 641K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 1.75% over the last quarter.

