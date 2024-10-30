Baird Upgrades Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.75% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings is $178.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $155.54 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 37.75% from its latest reported closing price of $129.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boot Barn Holdings is 1,987MM, an increase of 13.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.31%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.20% to 44,041K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,994K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 32.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,966K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 34.72% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,902K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares , representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,818K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares , representing a decrease of 40.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,595K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings Background Information



Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

