Baird Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRS)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRS) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRS is 0.24%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 4,257K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 2.41% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,159K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 3.02% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 485K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 11.86% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 484K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 2.55% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 9.22% over the last quarter.

