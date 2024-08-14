Baird Upgrades Ball (LSE:0HL5)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Ball (LSE:0HL5) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.24% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ball is 72.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 56.37 GBX to a high of 86.85 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.24% from its latest reported closing price of 62.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 16,649MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HL5 is 0.23%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 320,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parnassus Investments holds 20,677K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,347K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HL5 by 12.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,562K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,348K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HL5 by 12.02% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 14,068K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,166K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HL5 by 10.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,924K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,897K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HL5 by 7.05% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,963K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HL5 by 10.08% over the last quarter.

