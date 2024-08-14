Baird Upgrades Ball (BALL)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Ball (NYSE:BALL) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.81% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ball is $73.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from its latest reported closing price of $62.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 16,536MM, an increase of 19.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.23%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 319,990K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parnassus Investments holds 20,677K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,347K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,562K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,348K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 12.02% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 14,068K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,166K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 10.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,924K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,897K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 7.05% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,963K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Ball Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion.

