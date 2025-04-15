Baird Upgrades Atlassian (BMV:TEAM)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Atlassian (BMV:TEAM) from Neutral to Outperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,121K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 50.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,535K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,193K shares , representing a decrease of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 22.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,064K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,076K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 50.68% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,791K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,673K shares , representing a decrease of 60.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 4,520K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 58.92% over the last quarter.

