Baird Upgrades argenx SE - Depositary Receipt () (ARGX)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for argenx SE - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ARGX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.00% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for argenx SE - Depositary Receipt () is $792.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $572.73 to a high of $977.66. The average price target represents an increase of 46.00% from its latest reported closing price of $542.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for argenx SE - Depositary Receipt () is 2,367MM, a decrease of 10.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in argenx SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGX is 0.64%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 42,033K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,517K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares , representing a decrease of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,938K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,238K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Argen X SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer.

