Baird Upgrades Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMLX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.80% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is $4.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 509MM, an increase of 158.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 23.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.06%, an increase of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.19% to 47,496K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 4,644K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company.

BlackRock holds 2,548K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,126K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,023K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 68.97% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 128.52% over the last quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.