Baird Upgrades American Woodmark (AMWD)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for American Woodmark (NasdaqGS:AMWD) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is 94.52. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of 91.60.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is 1,941MM, an increase of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 17,854K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 889K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 618K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 553K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 33.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 549K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 0.43% over the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

American Woodmark Background Information

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

