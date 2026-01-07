Baird Upgrades Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt (AMCCF)

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AMCCF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt is $10.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.03 to a high of $12.51. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of $10.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt is 15,331MM, a decrease of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCCF is 0.46%, an increase of 42.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.96% to 23,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 16,045K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 3,567K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LZIOX - Lazard International Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,277K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - New World Fund Class 1 holds 857K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 13.39% over the last quarter.

PRCNX - T. Rowe Price International Disciplined Equity Fund holds 837K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 63.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 189.19% over the last quarter.

