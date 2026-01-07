Baird Upgrades Albemarle (ALB)

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Baird upgraded their outlook for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Albemarle is $123.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of $158.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Albemarle is 11,202MM, an increase of 126.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALB is 0.18%, an increase of 19.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 135,723K shares. The put/call ratio of ALB is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,260K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,240K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 21.88% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 21.79% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,993K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 28.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,801K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 20.63% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 3,494K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.