Baird Upgrades Airbnb (XTRA:6Z1)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Airbnb (XTRA:6Z1) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.14% Downside

As of January 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Airbnb is 133,66 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80,99 € to a high of 193,16 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.14% from its latest reported closing price of 135,20 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb is 12,950MM, an increase of 16.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6Z1 is 0.31%, an increase of 8.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 379,631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,549K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,555K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 21.48% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 12,526K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,524K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,331K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,967K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,005K shares , representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 10,026K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,816K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z1 by 50.13% over the last quarter.

