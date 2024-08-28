Baird Upgrades AeroVironment (LSE:0HAL)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for AeroVironment (LSE:0HAL) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.56% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is 202.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 161.57 GBX to a high of 255.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 62.56% from its latest reported closing price of 124.48 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is 585MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 11.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HAL is 0.29%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 28,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,808K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,512K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 57.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 7.77% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,217K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 16.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 896K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 15.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 708K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 22.98% over the last quarter.

