Baird Upgrades Accenture (LSE:0Y0Y)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Accenture (LSE:0Y0Y) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.03% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accenture is 407.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 325.30 GBX to a high of 473.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.03% from its latest reported closing price of 325.89 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is 75,612MM, an increase of 13.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y0Y is 0.62%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 560,858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,624K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,855K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y0Y by 3.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,914K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,406K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y0Y by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,528K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y0Y by 49.29% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,296K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,526K shares , representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y0Y by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,176K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,915K shares , representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y0Y by 27.79% over the last quarter.

