Baird starts Rambus with Outperform on AI data center exposure

Baird initiated coverage of Rambus (RMBS) with an Outperform rating and $90 price target The company’s technology and intellectual property is central to the artificial intelligence-driven performance increase in data centers, “with first-to-market solutions addressing performance bottlenecks between processor and memory,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Rambus is at the center of Baird’s 2025 semiconductor investment themes which include AI memory, processors, and optical systems. Rambus “should be a core holding within the AI-enabling memory technologies investment thesis,” contends Baird.

