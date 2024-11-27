Baird starts Booking with Outperform on favorable business model

Baird last night initiated coverage of Booking Holdings (BKNG) with an Outperform rating and $5,850 price target The firm has a positive view of Booking’s business model, “especially given today’s favorable global travel backdrop.” The company is positioned in international markets, which are less competitive and higher growth, management has a strong track record of executing, and the earnings growth outlook is attractive, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BKNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.