Baird Reiterates Visa Inc - (V) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Baird reiterated coverage of Visa Inc - (NYSE:V) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.57% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visa Inc - is 283.95. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $352.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from its latest reported closing price of 247.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Visa Inc - is 32,530MM, an increase of 2.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.28%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 1,711,520K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,202K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,079K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 47,027K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,290K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 106.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,279K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33,239K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,222K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 25,567K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,211K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Visa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.