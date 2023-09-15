Baird Reiterates Triumph Group (TGI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Baird reiterated coverage of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Group is 12.37. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 41.67% from its latest reported closing price of 8.73.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Group is 1,383MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGI is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 73,587K shares. The put/call ratio of TGI is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,077K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,805K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,853K shares, representing a decrease of 132.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 56.42% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 3,226K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 15.33% over the last quarter.

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 2,471K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 1.48% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,334K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,543K shares, representing a decrease of 137.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 55.62% over the last quarter.

Triumph Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

