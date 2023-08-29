Baird Reiterates LKQ (LKQ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Baird reiterated coverage of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LKQ is 68.07. The forecasts range from a low of 61.00 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.66% from its latest reported closing price of 52.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LKQ is 12,979MM, an increase of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

LKQ Declares $0.28 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $52.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 7.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1475 funds or institutions reporting positions in LKQ. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LKQ is 0.31%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 305,899K shares. The put/call ratio of LKQ is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,636K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,284K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,790K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,276K shares, representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,354K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,040K shares, representing a decrease of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 114.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,316K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,256K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,255K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,345K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LKQ by 5.57% over the last quarter.

LKQ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.