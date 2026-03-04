Baird Medical Shares Jump 26% On Global AI Surgical Software Push

(RTTNews) - Shares of Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (BDMD) are up 25% following the announcement of successful development of its cross-platform surgical software and has begun the registration process in the United States, the European Union, and China.

The new system leverages proprietary artificial intelligence to automate key clinical workflows such as anatomical mapping, dynamic treatment planning, and procedural simulations. By integrating diagnostic imaging, the software helps physicians define precise surgical pathways designed to improve patient outcomes.

Baird Medical said the software will integrate directly with its upcoming fully automated surgical robotic system, creating a closed-loop ecosystem that spans pre-operative analysis, intra-operative execution, and post-operative evaluation. The company emphasized that this milestone accelerates its commercial roadmap and addresses growing global demand for intelligent, minimally invasive surgical solutions.

BDMD has traded between $0.75 and $7.26 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $3.14, up 26.10%.

