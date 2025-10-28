Baird Maintains Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $107.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 43.70% from its latest reported closing price of $74.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 1,738MM, an increase of 21.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WH is 0.23%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 104,415K shares. The put/call ratio of WH is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,674K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 17.31% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 4,703K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,953K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,130K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869K shares , representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,792K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares , representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 88.82% over the last quarter.

