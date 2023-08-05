Baird Maintains Workiva Inc - (WK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Workiva Inc - (NYSE:WK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workiva Inc - is 107.10. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of 107.41.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva Inc - is 640MM, an increase of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.35%, an increase of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 55,980K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,095K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 7.01% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,665K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 19.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,552K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 78.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,459K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,411K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 110,798.56% over the last quarter.

Workiva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workiva Inc. simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva's open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk.

