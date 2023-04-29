Baird Maintains WEX (WEX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of WEX (NYSE:WEX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for WEX is 224.83. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.77% from its latest reported closing price of 177.35.

The projected annual revenue for WEX is 2,449MM, an increase of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEX. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEX is 0.32%, an increase of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 56,749K shares. The put/call ratio of WEX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,827K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,432K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 25.58% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,342K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,240K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 1,856K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEX by 25.43% over the last quarter.

WEX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses.

