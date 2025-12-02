Baird Maintains Vestis (VSTS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.74% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vestis is $5.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.74% from its latest reported closing price of $6.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vestis is 3,340MM, an increase of 22.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestis. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 10.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTS is 0.09%, an increase of 31.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 158,214K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 18,804K shares representing 14.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 9,692K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,844K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,081K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 44.54% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 4,258K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,378K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 37.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,598K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

