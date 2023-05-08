Baird Maintains Twist Bioscience (TWST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is 30.34. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 135.42% from its latest reported closing price of 12.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is 271MM, an increase of 18.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.21%, a decrease of 22.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.73% to 76,899K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,179K shares representing 12.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,701K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 46.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,895K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares, representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 26.08% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,826K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,402K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 41.97% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,402K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

See all Twist Bioscience regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.