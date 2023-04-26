Baird Maintains TrueBlue (TBI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TrueBlue is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 49.10% from its latest reported closing price of 15.05.

The projected annual revenue for TrueBlue is 2,172MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in TrueBlue. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBI is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 37,624K shares. The put/call ratio of TBI is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 2,469K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 6.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,444K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,206K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 801K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 3.43% over the last quarter.

TrueBlue Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people and work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries.

