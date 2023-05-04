Baird Maintains Trimble (TRMB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimble is 60.92. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.50% from its latest reported closing price of 47.41.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble is 3,921MM, an increase of 8.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.21%, a decrease of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 265,719K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,874K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,831K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 10,789K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,486K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,088K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,502K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 12.58% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,120K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trimble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

