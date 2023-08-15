Baird Maintains TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,460.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals is 6.88. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2,460.43% from its latest reported closing price of 0.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TRACON Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRACON Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCON is 0.05%, a decrease of 32.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 10,058K shares. The put/call ratio of TCON is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 4,765K shares representing 16.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCON by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 2,766K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linden Advisors holds 455K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 306K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; TRC253, a Phase 3 ready small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.