Baird Maintains Toast Inc - (TOST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is $23.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.94% from its latest reported closing price of $17.56.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is $3,672MM, an increase of 34.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Governors Lane holds 275K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 201K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 4.38% over the last quarter.

PDT Partners holds 129K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 26.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 57.68% over the last quarter.

ENTR - ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 7.31% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,069K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing an increase of 76.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 322.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 18.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.30%, a decrease of 39.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.42% to 334,487K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

