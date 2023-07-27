Baird Maintains Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 637.69. The forecasts range from a low of 510.05 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.02% from its latest reported closing price of 574.41.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 44,563MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares $0.35 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $574.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.23%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 0.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.84%, an increase of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.09% to 422,624K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 40,385K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 12,924K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,545K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,932K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,922K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,152K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,066K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,587K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

