Baird Maintains Tetra Tech (TTEK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tetra Tech is 190.94. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 32.35% from its latest reported closing price of 144.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tetra Tech is 3,060MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tetra Tech. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTEK is 0.38%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 54,418K shares. The put/call ratio of TTEK is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,028K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 46.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,949K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,716K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 3.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,636K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,616K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Tetra Tech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. The Company is Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for its clients.

See all Tetra Tech regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.