Baird Maintains Terex (TEX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Terex (NYSE:TEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.42% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terex is 63.48. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.42% from its latest reported closing price of 63.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is 4,535MM, a decrease of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

Terex Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $63.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 11.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.19%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 75,046K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,019K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,105K shares, representing a decrease of 35.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,164K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 2.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,082K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,007K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing an increase of 58.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 159.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Terex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.