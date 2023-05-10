Baird Maintains TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TaskUs, Inc. is 23.20. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 95.00% from its latest reported closing price of 11.90.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs, Inc. is 1,033MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASK is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.53% to 31,305K shares. The put/call ratio of TASK is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,718K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,503K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares, representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 8.56% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 2,313K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 1,489K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 17.11% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 1,332K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 12.61% over the last quarter.

TaskUs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

