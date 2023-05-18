Baird Maintains Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is 135.74. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from its latest reported closing price of 125.02.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is 7,142MM, an increase of 33.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.33%, a decrease of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 187,743K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,037K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,993K shares, representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 24.12% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,245K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,563K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 80.76% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,078K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing an increase of 37.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 76.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,829K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares, representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

Key filings for this company:

