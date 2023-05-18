Baird Maintains Synopsys (SNPS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synopsys is 436.20. The forecasts range from a low of 393.90 to a high of $490.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from its latest reported closing price of 377.08.

The projected annual revenue for Synopsys is 5,913MM, an increase of 11.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPS is 0.46%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 158,442K shares. The put/call ratio of SNPS is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,636K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,390K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,361K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 28.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,648K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,566K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,605K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,783K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 86.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,689K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 75.09% over the last quarter.

Synopsys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synopsys, is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products.

Key filings for this company:

