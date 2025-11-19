Baird Maintains Sun Communities (SUI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $141.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of $125.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,356MM, an increase of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.35%, an increase of 14.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 149,286K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,481K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,199K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 10,979K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,655K shares , representing a decrease of 51.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 33.87% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,606K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,374K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,046K shares , representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 55.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,742K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 2.01% over the last quarter.

