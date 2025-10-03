Baird Maintains Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Summit Hotel Properties is $6.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.95% from its latest reported closing price of $5.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Hotel Properties is 1,261MM, an increase of 73.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Hotel Properties. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INN is 0.09%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 132,350K shares. The put/call ratio of INN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 9,400K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company.

H holds 9,360K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,910K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INN by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,958K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,843K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 19.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,509K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,698K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,834K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 79.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 20.30% over the last quarter.

