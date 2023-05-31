Baird Maintains Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings is 11.42. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 108.09% from its latest reported closing price of 5.49.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings is 1,547MM, an increase of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWH is 0.24%, an increase of 15.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 39,545K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWH is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 3,209K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 2,064K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Kite Lake Capital Management (uk) Llp holds 1,720K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 1,664K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 52.00% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,416K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. The company provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Key filings for this company:

