Baird Maintains Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simpson Manufacturing is 131.84. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 6.68% from its latest reported closing price of 123.58.

The projected annual revenue for Simpson Manufacturing is 2,001MM, a decrease of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.73.

Simpson Manufacturing Declares $0.26 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $123.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simpson Manufacturing. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSD is 0.26%, an increase of 25.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 47,667K shares. The put/call ratio of SSD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,501K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,610K shares, representing an increase of 19.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 32.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,798K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,393K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,380K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 111,401.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,315K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Simpson Manufacturing Background Information

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials.

