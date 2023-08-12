Baird Maintains Savers Value Village (SVV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.49% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Savers Value Village is 28.94. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.49% from its latest reported closing price of 25.73.
The projected annual revenue for Savers Value Village is 1,523MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 5,000K shares.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,399K shares. No change in the last quarter.
TimesSquare Capital Management holds 800K shares.
Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 400K shares.
Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 262K shares.
