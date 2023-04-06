Baird Maintains Regency Energy Partners (RGP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Regency Energy Partners (NASDAQ:RGP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.44% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regency Energy Partners is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 63.44% from its latest reported closing price of $15.29.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Energy Partners is $819MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.96.

Regency Energy Partners Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $15.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.62%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 6.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

